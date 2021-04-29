REBusinessOnline

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 343-Unit Phase II of Viridian Apartments in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Viridian-Phase-II-Arlington

Phase II of Viridian in Arlington is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based StreetLights Residential has broken ground on Phase II of Viridian, a project in Arlington that will add 343 luxury apartments to the local supply. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 588 to 1,674 square feet. The development will also feature 32 townhomes averaging 1,902 square feet. Residences will be furnished with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, custom flooring and cabinetry, smart home features and individual washers and dryers. Communal amenities will include a pool, lounge with coworking space, fitness center, an outdoor exercise and event lawn, pet park, golf simulator and a clubroom with a TV. StreetLights Creative Studio is the architect of record for the project, and SLR Construction LLC is the general contractor. Completion is slated for spring 2023. Viridian is a 2,000-acre mixed-use development with residential, retail and entertainment uses, along with multiple lakes and open green spaces.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews