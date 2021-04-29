StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 343-Unit Phase II of Viridian Apartments in Arlington

Phase II of Viridian in Arlington is expected to be complete in spring 2023.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based StreetLights Residential has broken ground on Phase II of Viridian, a project in Arlington that will add 343 luxury apartments to the local supply. Units will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 588 to 1,674 square feet. The development will also feature 32 townhomes averaging 1,902 square feet. Residences will be furnished with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, custom flooring and cabinetry, smart home features and individual washers and dryers. Communal amenities will include a pool, lounge with coworking space, fitness center, an outdoor exercise and event lawn, pet park, golf simulator and a clubroom with a TV. StreetLights Creative Studio is the architect of record for the project, and SLR Construction LLC is the general contractor. Completion is slated for spring 2023. Viridian is a 2,000-acre mixed-use development with residential, retail and entertainment uses, along with multiple lakes and open green spaces.