StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 377-Unit Multifamily Community in Northwest Austin

Phase III of StreetLights Residential's Presidio project in Austin will consist of 377 units. This portion of the project has not yet been branded.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — StreetLights Residential has broken ground on a 377-unit multifamily community in the Lakeline neighborhood of northwest Austin. The project represents the Dallas-based firm’s third phase of its larger Presidio project. Units will come in one, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 676 to 1,763 square feet. Residences will be furnished with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities will include a pool, yoga lawn, coworking spaces, coffee bar, fitness center, pet wash and spa and lounge with space for personal projects or art classes. The first two phases of the Presidio development, The Elizabeth and The Michael, opened in 2019 and 2016, respectively. StreetLights Creative Studio is the architect of record for the project and is handling all interior design in-house. SLR Construction LLC is the general contractor. A tentative completion date for the third phase was not released.