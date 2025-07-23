Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Viridian-Arlington
In addition to more than 1,000 apartments, Viridan offers 500 acres of parks and open space, another 500 acres of protected wetlands and open water and miles of nature trails.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on 410-Unit Phase III of Viridian Apartments in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based StreetLights Residential has broken ground on Phase III of Viridian, a multifamily project in Arlington that will add 410 units to the local supply. Apartments will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and this phase will also include 68 townhomes. The amenity package will comprise a central pool courtyard; fitness center with outdoor exercise space; a coworking lounge with private work suites; an outdoor event space with grilling and dining stations; and a clubhouse with a billiards room and card lounge. StreetLights Creative Studio is the architect of record for the project, and SLR Construction LLC is the general contractor. Both companies are affiliates of the owner. A tentative completion date was not announced. StreetLights completed The Louise, a 343-unit development that marked Phase II of Viridian, in late 2022. Phase I, a 340-unit community known as The Jackson, opened in early 2021.

