StreetLights Residential Breaks Ground on The Alyssa Multifamily Community in Tempe

The-Alyssa-Tempe-AZ

The Alyssa in Tempe, Ariz., will feature 335 apartments, two pools, a coffee lounge, fitness center and maker’s lounge.

TEMPE, ARIZ. — StreetLights Residential has broken ground for The Alyssa, an apartment property located along E. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.

The Alyssa will feature 335 apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 881 square feet. Community amenities will include two pools with an attached spa, an outdoor lounge, a bar with direct access to the pool, coffee lounge, maker’s lounge, mail room, app-activated parcel lockers, dry-clean lockers, pet spa, park and a fitness center.

StreetLights Creative Studio will serve as the architect of record and is handling all interior design in-house. SLR Phoenix Construction is the general contractor and Norris Design is providing landscape design for the project.

