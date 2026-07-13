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The-Langley-Houston
Four corner residences and four inline residences at The Langley, a new luxury apartment building in Houston, are served by dual elevator banks, resulting in a rare ratio of just two homes per elevator.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

StreetLights Residential Completes 134-Unit Apartment Building in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential has completed The Langley, a 134-unit apartment building located near Rice University in Houston’s Museum District. The Langley is a 20-story building that houses two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 2,165 to 3,396 square feet. Residences are furnished with walk-in closets, wine coolers, various smart technology features and service kitchens with secondary refrigerators. Outdoor amenities include a pool, grilling and dining stations, outdoor yoga space and a dog run. Indoors, residents have access to a fitness center, lounge, library, coffee bar, conference room and a mailroom. Leasing began in February. Monthly rents start at $9,480.

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