REBusinessOnline

StreetLights Residential Completes 343-Unit Multifamily Project in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Louise-Arlington

Residents of The Louise in Arlington have access to Viridian's 500-plus acres of lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands, as well as extensive jogging and hiking trails.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has completed The Louise, a 343-unit multifamily project in Arlington that represents Phase II of a larger project within the 2,000-acre Viridian mixed-use development. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 588 to 1,674 square feet. The development also features 32 townhomes with an average size of 1,902 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge, clubroom, fitness center, golf simulator, library, art studio, conference room and a pet park. Information on starting rents was not disclosed. Phase I of the development, The Jackson, totals 340 units and was completed last year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  