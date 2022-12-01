StreetLights Residential Completes 343-Unit Multifamily Project in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Residents of The Louise in Arlington have access to Viridian's 500-plus acres of lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands, as well as extensive jogging and hiking trails.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has completed The Louise, a 343-unit multifamily project in Arlington that represents Phase II of a larger project within the 2,000-acre Viridian mixed-use development. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 588 to 1,674 square feet. The development also features 32 townhomes with an average size of 1,902 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor lounge, clubroom, fitness center, golf simulator, library, art studio, conference room and a pet park. Information on starting rents was not disclosed. Phase I of the development, The Jackson, totals 340 units and was completed last year.