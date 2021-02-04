StreetLights Residential Completes 358-Unit Margo Apartments in Frisco

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The Margo, a 358-unit multifamily community in Frisco by StreetLights Residential, represents the third phase of the Canals at Grand Park project.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has completed The Margo, a 358-unit apartment community located at 4545 Mission Ave. in the northern Dallas suburb of Frisco. The Margo features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 507 to 2,094 square feet and that feature custom cabinetry, wood-style flooring and individual washers and dryers. Private balconies and yards are also available in select units. Communal amenities include a pool with cabanas and a sun deck, coworking spaces, a pet lawn and spa, outdoor kitchen and a media lounge. Gables Residential is managing the property. Rents start at $1,145 per month for a studio unit, according to Apartments.com.