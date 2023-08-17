Thursday, August 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Asher-Austin
The Asher represents the third phase of a larger multifamily development in Austin's Lakeline area.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

StreetLights Residential Completes 377-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS —Dallas-based StreetLights Residential has completed The Asher, a 377-unit multifamily community in the Lakeline neighborhood of northwest Austin. The project represents the third phase of a larger development known as Presidio. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 676 to 1,763 square feet. Residences are furnished with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities include a pool, yoga lawn, coworking spaces, coffee bar, fitness center, pet wash and spa and lounge with space for personal projects or art classes. The first two phases of the Presidio development, The Elizabeth and The Michael, opened in 2019 and 2016, respectively. StreetLights Creative Studio served as the architect of record for the project and handled all interior design work in-house. SLR Construction LLC acted as the general contractor. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

You may also like

Brownsville Residential to Undertake Multifamily Conversion Project in...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 54,552 SF Industrial Lease in...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 50,138 SF Industrial...

Mohle Adams Signs 15,029 SF Office Lease in...

Bell Partners Acquires 277-Unit Vintage Jones Franklin Apartments...

Walker & Dunlop Provides $6.7M Agency Loan for...

Colliers Arranges $7.5M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

CPP Acquires Sunnyview Villa Affordable Housing Property in...

GFI Realty Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment...