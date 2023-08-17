StreetLights Residential Completes 377-Unit Apartment Community in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS —Dallas-based StreetLights Residential has completed The Asher, a 377-unit multifamily community in the Lakeline neighborhood of northwest Austin. The project represents the third phase of a larger development known as Presidio. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and range in size from 676 to 1,763 square feet. Residences are furnished with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and tile backsplashes. Amenities include a pool, yoga lawn, coworking spaces, coffee bar, fitness center, pet wash and spa and lounge with space for personal projects or art classes. The first two phases of the Presidio development, The Elizabeth and The Michael, opened in 2019 and 2016, respectively. StreetLights Creative Studio served as the architect of record for the project and handled all interior design work in-house. SLR Construction LLC acted as the general contractor. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.