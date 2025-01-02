Thursday, January 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Maris-Austin
The Maris, a 276-unit apartment complex in Austin, represents the fourth phase of a larger development known as Presidio.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

StreetLights Residential Delivers 276-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential has delivered The Maris, a 276-unit multifamily project in Austin’s Lakeline neighborhood that represents Phase IV of the Presidio development. Phase I (The Michael) and Phase II (The Elizabeth) were completed in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Phase III, The Asher, opened in 2023. The Maris features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 517 to 1,684 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces and a game room. SLR Construction served as general contractor for The Maris, construction of which began in October 2022. Monthly rental rates at the property range from $1,241 to $3,815, according to Apartments.com.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 414,871 SF...

MAG Capital Partners Completes 48,000 SF Industrial Expansion...

Radom Capital, MetroNational to Undertake 35,000 SF Retail...

Compatriot Capital Signs 13,000 SF Office Lease in...

JLL Arranges $290M Recapitalization of Downtown Brooklyn Apartment...

TYKO Capital Provides $245M Construction Loan for Jersey...

Matthews Negotiates $12.6M Sale of Jersey City Apartment...

Taubco, Landau Secure $74M Construction Loan for Office...

Neology Development Obtains $63.5M Bridge Loan from Starwood...