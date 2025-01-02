StreetLights Residential Delivers 276-Unit Multifamily Project in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential has delivered The Maris, a 276-unit multifamily project in Austin’s Lakeline neighborhood that represents Phase IV of the Presidio development. Phase I (The Michael) and Phase II (The Elizabeth) were completed in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Phase III, The Asher, opened in 2023. The Maris features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 517 to 1,684 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces and a game room. SLR Construction served as general contractor for The Maris, construction of which began in October 2022. Monthly rental rates at the property range from $1,241 to $3,815, according to Apartments.com.