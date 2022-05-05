StreetLights Residential, Hunt Cos. to Develop 134-Unit Apartment Complex in Houston
HOUSTON — Dallas-based StreetLights Residential, in partnership with El Paso-based Hunt Cos., will develop The Langley, a 134-unit apartment complex that will be located at 1717 Bissonet St. in Houston. The location is near Rice University on the city’s southwest side. The Langley will feature two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking spaces, a coffee lounge, 24-hour concierge and valet services and a full resident bar. Construction slated to begin in November and to be complete in 2025.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.