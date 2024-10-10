Thursday, October 10, 2024
The Beverly in Scottsdale, Ariz., offers 314 apartments, coworking and conference rooms, a fitness space and swimming pool.
StreetLights Residential Opens 314-Unit Multifamily Community in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Dallas-based StreetLights Residential has opened The Beverly, an apartment community within One Scottsdale, a mixed-use development in Scottsdale.

The Beverly offers 314 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, ranging in size from 504 square feet to 1,789 square feet. Each unit features granite countertops, Shaker cabinets and detailed millwork in kitchens and bathrooms, GE appliances and in-ceiling Sonos speakers. Select units include an integrated Fabita cooktop, wine fridges and smart GE Café series cooking appliances. Monthly rental rates at The Beverly range from $1,733 to $5,469, according to Apartments.com.

Onsite amenities include coworking and conference rooms, a maker’s lounge, resident bar in the lobby and a fitness space with Peloton and Echelon equipment, a swimming pool, multiple landscaped courtyards, a dog park and connectivity to hike and bike trails.

The project team included StreetLights Creative Studios as architect of record and interior designer, Norris Design as landscape architect and StreetLights Arizona Construction as general contractor.

