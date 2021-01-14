StreetLights Residential Opens 340-Unit Jackson Apartments in Arlington

The Jackson is the first multifamily community to open within the Viridian master-planned development in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based developer StreetLights Residential has opened The Jackson, a 340-unit apartment community located within the Viridian master-planned development in Arlington. The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 588 to 1,671 square feet and that are furnished with granite countertops, tile backsplashes, custom flooring and cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Select units also feature private screened porches. Amenities include a lounge with coworking spaces, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, coffee bar, pool, pet spa and a demonstration kitchen. WDG Architecture designed the project, and SLR Construction served as the general contractor. Rents start at $1,350 per month for a one-bedroom unit, according to Apartments.com.