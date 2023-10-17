Tuesday, October 17, 2023
The Hadley in Midtown Atlanta is now leasing and will be completed this fall.
StreetLights Residential, PGIM Welcome First Residents at Hadley Apartments in Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — A joint venture between StreetLights Residential and PGIM Real Estate has welcomed first move-ins at The Hadley, a 300-unit luxury apartment community located at 5th and Juniper streets in Midtown Atlanta. The ownership plans to fully complete the property this fall. Situated near Tech Square and two MARTA stations, The Hadley offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 511 to 1,713 square feet.

Interiors include Latch Smart Home keyless entry, built-in Sonos speakers and Nest thermostats. Amenities include a private bar and lounge on the eighth floor, pool, coworking space, ground-level bar, fitness center, pet spa, covered dog park, coffee bar and a gated parking garage. StreetLights Creative Studio served as the architect and interior designer for The Hadley.

