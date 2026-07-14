Tuesday, July 14, 2026
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The-Tyler-Apts-Gilbert-AZ
The Tyler in Gilbert, Ariz., features 320 apartments, a swimming pool, spa, coworking space, conference room and a fitness center.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

StreetLights Residential Sells 320-Unit Apartment Community in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Dallas-based StreetLights Residential has sold The Tyler, a 320-unit apartment community in Gilbert, to Camden Property Trust for an undisclosed price. Asher Gunter, Matt Pesch and Austin Groen of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.

Situated within the Agritopia master-planned community, The Tyler features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stone countertops, custom cabinetry, wood-style flooring, 10-foot ceilings, dine-in kitchen islands, built-in desks, in-unit washers and dryers and private balconies. Community amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas, spa and fireplaces, greenhouse-style coworking space and conference room, demonstration kitchen, outdoor entertainment paseo with grilling stations and media lounges, a fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage and a pet wash station.

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