Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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6501-Legacy-Drive-Plano
Joel Heikenfeld, Charlie Rimkus and Charlie Robinson of Northmarq arranged a $54 million equity investment through an undisclosed partner as part of the capital stack of StreetLight’s new project at 6501 Legacy Drive in Plano.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

StreetLights Residential Underway on 22-Story Apartment Building in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — StreetLights Residential is underway on construction of a 22-story apartment building at 6501 Legacy Drive in Plano. The site spans 2.7 acres within the former J.C. Penney headquarters campus, and the development will have 261 one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 682 to 2,843 square feet. The development will also feature several three-bedroom townhomes with an average size of about 3,300 square feet. Amenities will include a three-tiered pool with private cabanas, sky lounge, golf simulator, library, fitness center and a pet park. Construction began in June and is expected to be complete in early 2029.

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