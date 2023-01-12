REBusinessOnline

Stretch Lab Leases 1,500 SF Space in Clarkston Shopping Center in Southeast Michigan

CLARKSTON, MICH. — Landlord Shango Properties has leased an approximately 1,500-square-foot space in the White Lake Commons shopping center in Clarkston, a northern suburb of Detroit, to physical fitness center chain Stretch Lab. The Gerdom Realty & Investment team of Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom represented the landlord, and Stephen Smith of TNF Realty represented Stretch Lab. White Lake Commons is anchored by Neiman’s Market and is located near the intersection of Dixie Highway and White Lake Road.

