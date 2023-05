ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Fitness concept Stretch Lab has signed a 1,207-square-foot retail lease at the Uptown Ann Arbor mixed-use development in Ann Arbor. Other retail tenants at the property include Beyond Juice, Marco’s Pizza, Banfield Pet Hospital, Paint Nail Bar, Detroit Wing Co. and The Great Greek. Stephen Smith of TNF Realty represented Stretch Lab in the lease. Michael Murphy, Vicki Gutowski and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the owner, Beztak Properties.