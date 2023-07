PEARL RIVER, N.Y. — Strides Pharma Inc. has signed a 57,197-square-foot industrial lease in Pearl River, located along the New York-New Jersey-border. The Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer will occupy the entirety of two buildings within Hudson Valley iCampus, a 207-acre development. James Schroeder of JLL represented Strides Pharma in the lease negotiations. Robert Lella, Sheena Gohil and Charles Hatfield of Colliers, along with internal agent Jamie Schwartz, represented ownership.