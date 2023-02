Strieker Law Firm Signs 1,582 SF Office Lease in Glen Carbon, Illinois

GLEN CARBON, ILL. — Strieker Law Firm LLC has signed a 1,582-square-foot office lease at 100 Magnolia Drive in Glen Carbon, about 14 miles northeast of St. Louis. Shiloh, Ill.-based brokerage Barber Murphy represented both the tenant and the landlord, SZO Properties LLC.