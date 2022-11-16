Strike Construction Signs 43,230 SF Office Lease in The Woodlands, Texas

Pictured is Building I at Wildwood Corporate Centre in The Woodlands. The building totals 128,000 square feet and was constructed in 2014.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — General contractor Strike Construction has signed a 43,230-square-foot office lease at Wildwood Corporate Centre in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The two-building, 330,000-square-foot complex was built in phases between 2014 and 2016 and offers a fitness center and conference facilities. Steve Rocher and Jason Presley of CBRE represented the landlord, an entity doing business as GeoSouthern Budde Road LLC, in the lease negotiations. Jon Silberman of Partners represented the tenant. Wildwood Corporate Centre is now fully leased.