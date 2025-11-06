Stripe Signs 139,497 SF Office Lease Expansion in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Stripe has signed a 139,497-square-foot direct office lease expansion in Lower Manhattan. The global financial technical services company now occupies 285,977 square feet of space across eight floors at 28 Liberty Street, where Stripe first took occupancy in summer 2024 via a four-floor sublease. Peter Riguardi, John Wheeler, Mitchell Konsker and Michael Berman of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jeff Fischer and Sacha Zarba of CBRE represented Stripe. The deal brings the building’s office component to 96.5 percent occupancy.