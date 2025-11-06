Thursday, November 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Stripe Signs 139,497 SF Office Lease Expansion in Lower Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Stripe has signed a 139,497-square-foot direct office lease expansion in Lower Manhattan. The global financial technical services company now occupies 285,977 square feet of space across eight floors at 28 Liberty Street, where Stripe first took occupancy in summer 2024 via a four-floor sublease. Peter Riguardi, John Wheeler, Mitchell Konsker and Michael Berman of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jeff Fischer and Sacha Zarba of CBRE represented Stripe. The deal brings the building’s office component to 96.5 percent occupancy.

You may also like

Landmark, Golden Primera to Develop 546-Bed Student Housing...

MassDevelopment Provides $21.4M in Bond Financing for Worcester...

Dick’s House of Sport Opens 100,000 SF Store...

Baker Katz Negotiates Seven Retail Leases in Houston...

Johnson Brothers of Texas Signs 11,250 SF Industrial...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 417-Unit Apartment Building in...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 288-Unit Overlook Apartments in...

First Bank Provides Construction Financing for Retail Expansion...

Ecopax to Open 104,238 SF Industrial Facility in...