PRINCETON, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Victory Shops at Princeton, a 10,157-square-foot retail strip center located northeast of Dallas. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dunkin’ and Jersey Mike’s. Hudson Lambert and Jennifer Pierson of STRIVE represented the seller, a local developer, in the transaction and procured the out-of-state buyer.