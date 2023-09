FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of the 10,339-square-foot Building 2 at 3 Corners Plaza, a shopping center located north of Dallas in Frisco. Tenants at the center include Einstein Bros Bagels, Jersey Mikes, Clean Juice, SynergenX and Doner Kebab. Adam Gottschalk and Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the Texas-based seller and procured the California-based buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.