MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Owen Plaza, an 11,944-square-foot retail property in Mansfield, about 20 miles southwest of Dallas. The multi-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale. Parker Tims and Jennifer Pierson of STRIVE represented the seller, an undisclosed local investor, in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.