STRIVE Arranges Sale of 12,158 SF Frisco Crossing Retail Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Frisco Crossing, a 12,158-square-foot retail center located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Frisco Crossing was fully occupied at the time of sale to tenants such as Stonelake Family Dentistry, Palio’s Pizza Café and Frisco Pharmacy. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were local investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.