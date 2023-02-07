STRIVE Arranges Sale of 13,522 SF Retail Strip Center in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of The Shops at Eldorado, a 13,522-square-foot retail strip center in Frisco. Built in 2016, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Sugar Boy Donuts, Smoke Central and Discovery Kids Dentistry. Hudson Lambert and Jason Vitorino of STRIVE represented the seller, a Dallas-based developer, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.