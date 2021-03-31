STRIVE Arranges Sale of 13,878 SF Retail Strip Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Virginia Commons, a 13,878-square-foot retail strip center in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The property was built in 2007. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller, a locally based investor, in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.