REBusinessOnline

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 13,878 SF Retail Strip Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Virginia Commons, a 13,878-square-foot retail strip center in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The property was built in 2007. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller, a locally based investor, in the transaction. The name and representative of the buyer were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  