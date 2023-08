ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment sales brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of College Crossing, a 13,910-square-foot retail strip center in Arlington. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were locally based entities that requested anonymity, in the transaction. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Caress Dental, Soleil Cutz, Crown’s BBQ and Foxi Nails.