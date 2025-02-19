Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 14,812 SF Retail Strip Center in Midlothian, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Shops on 663, a 14,812-square-foot retail strip center in Midlothian, a southern suburb of Dallas. The name stems from the site’s location on FM 663, and the fully leased center is home to tenants such as Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness. Jack Hicks and Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller, an Austin-based developer, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a California-based investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.3M Sale of Shopping...

FJM Merced Associates Buys 26,400 SF Industrial Space...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.4M Sale-Leaseback of Mixed-Use...

Regency Properties Acquires 173,773 SF Muncie Towne Plaza...

Starbucks Signs Three New Retail Leases in Wisconsin

Globe Life Agrees to Buy McKinney Office Building...

JLL Arranges Sale of 283-Unit Rafter Apartments in...

Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Stellantis Industrial Facilities Totaling...

Activate to Open Interactive Gaming Experience at Fox...