STRIVE Arranges Sale of 14,812 SF Retail Strip Center in Midlothian, Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Shops on 663, a 14,812-square-foot retail strip center in Midlothian, a southern suburb of Dallas. The name stems from the site’s location on FM 663, and the fully leased center is home to tenants such as Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness. Jack Hicks and Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller, an Austin-based developer, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a California-based investor. Both parties requested anonymity.