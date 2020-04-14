STRIVE Arranges Sale of 15,064 SF Stonebrook Square Retail Strip Center in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Dallas-based STRIVE has arranged the sale of Stonebrook Square, a 15,064-square-foot retail strip center in Frisco. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including a pediatric dentist, orthodontist, music-learning studio and a martial arts studio. STRIVE represented the seller, a Texas-based investor, in the transaction. A California-based exchange buyer acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.