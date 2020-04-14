REBusinessOnline

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 15,064 SF Stonebrook Square Retail Strip Center in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — Dallas-based STRIVE has arranged the sale of Stonebrook Square, a 15,064-square-foot retail strip center in Frisco. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including a pediatric dentist, orthodontist, music-learning studio and a martial arts studio. STRIVE represented the seller, a Texas-based investor, in the transaction. A California-based exchange buyer acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business