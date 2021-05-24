STRIVE Arranges Sale of 15,690 SF Shops on Custer in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Locally based retail brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Shops on Custer, a 15,690-square-foot retail strip center located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. Jason Vitorino of STRIVE represented the seller, a local developer, in the transaction. Hudson Lambert, also with STRIVE, represented the Texas-based buyer. The property was fully leased to seven tenants at the time of sale.