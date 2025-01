ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Windsor Terrace Center, a 16,767-square-foot retail strip center in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the center was built on 2.2 acres in 1986. Hudson Lambert and Harrison Beethe from STRIVE brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Windsor Terrace Center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Subway, State Farm and McCullar’s Irish Pub.