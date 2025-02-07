Friday, February 7, 2025
STRIVE Arranges Sale of 17,112 SF Retail Strip Center in Mansfield, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of  Village at Broad II, a 17,112-square-foot retail strip center in Mansfield, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as The Mill breakfast restaurant, TeaLatte Bar, SugaringNYC and fitness concept F45 Training. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the locally based seller and procured the Nebraska-based buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

