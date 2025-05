DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of University Place, a 17,346-square-foot retail strip center located in the North Texas city of Denton. Tenants include Dunkin’, Tuk-Tuk Thai Kitchen, Metro by T-Mobile, Palm Beach Tan, Boomer’s Grill, CashMax Title & Loan, Allure Nail Bar Denton and Artisan Vapor & CBD Denton. Hudson Lambert and Jennifer Pierson of STRIVE brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.