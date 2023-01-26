REBusinessOnline

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 19,333 SF Retail Strip Center in Flower Mound, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Cross Timbers Village, a 19,333-square-foot retail strip center in Flower Mound, located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. Anchored by grocer Tom Thumb, the center was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Great Clips, Palio’s Pizza Café, New View Optometry and Happy Pediatric Dental. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the California-based seller in the deal. Other terms of sale were not disclosed.

