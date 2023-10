LUBBOCK, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of a 19,410-square-foot retail building in the West Texas city of Lubbock. The building, which was constructed in 2011 on the city’s southeast side, is fully leased to Tractor Supply Co. Jason Vitorino and Adam Gottschalk of STRIVE represented the seller, a Texas-based private investor, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.