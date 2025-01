IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based investment sales brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of PlazaOne61, a 195,172-square-foot office complex in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the four-story building was originally constructed in 1999. Parker Tims and Jennifer Pierson of STRIVE represented the seller, an Oklahoma-based investor, in the all-cash transaction and procured the locally based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. PlazaOne61 was 74 percent leased at the time of sale.