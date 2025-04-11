STRIVE Arranges Sale of 220,482 SF Shopping Center in Greenville, Texas

GREENVILLE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Greenville Promenade, a 220,482-square-foot shopping center located northeast of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property is home to tenants such as Belk, Ross Dress for Less, Staples, J.C. Penney, Petco, Marshalls, GNC, Bealls and Hibbett Sports. Hudson Lambert and Jennifer Pierson of STRIVE represented the California-based seller in the transaction. Harrison Beethe, also with STRIVE, represented the local buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Greenville Promenade was 100 percent leased at the time of sale.