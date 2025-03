DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of a 22,300-square-foot industrial building in the North Texas city of Denton. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-story building at 9062 Teasley Lane was constructed on a 1.1-acre site in 1998. Hudson Springer and Jason Vitorino of STRIVE represented the seller in the transaction. Both parties were Texas-based entities that requested anonymity, as did the buyer’s representative.