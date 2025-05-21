STRIVE Arranges Sale of 23,900 SF Warehouse in Wylie, Texas

WYLIE, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of a 23,900-square-foot warehouse in Wylie, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 1141 Bozman Road comprises four buildings that were delivered in phases over the past several years, with Phase I completed in 2022 and Phase II completed in early 2024. Bryan Meyer and Jennifer Pierson of STRIVE represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were California-based investors that requested anonymity.