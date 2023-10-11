Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 239,610 SF Euless Town Center in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

EULESS, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Euless Town Center, a 239,610-square-foot shopping center located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. Ross Dress for Less and grocer Aldi anchor the center, which was roughly 86 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Dirt Cheap, Skechers USA and Sally Beauty. Hudson Lambert and Jennifer Pierson of STRIVE represented the California-based seller and procured the Texas-based buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

You may also like

Alliance Residential Sells 254-Unit Broadstone Kendrick Apartments in...

NewQuest Announces Preleasing Milestone, New Tenants at $90M...

LS Black Breaks Ground on $88M Affordable Housing...

Easterly Government Properties Buys Office Building in Anaheim,...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 376-Unit Stone Brook Apartments...

BWE Arranges $32.6M Loan for First Street Village...

JBM Brokers $102M Sale of ParkCrest Landings Apartments...

MDH Partners Acquires New 655,370 SF Industrial Building...

Pebb Capital Signs 136,852 SF of Leases at...