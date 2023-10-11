STRIVE Arranges Sale of 239,610 SF Euless Town Center in Metro Dallas

EULESS, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Euless Town Center, a 239,610-square-foot shopping center located on the eastern outskirts of Dallas. Ross Dress for Less and grocer Aldi anchor the center, which was roughly 86 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Dirt Cheap, Skechers USA and Sally Beauty. Hudson Lambert and Jennifer Pierson of STRIVE represented the California-based seller and procured the Texas-based buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.