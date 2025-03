TYLER, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of a 26,848-square-foot retail building in Tyler, located about 100 miles east of Dallas, that houses a showroom and dealership for tractor manufacturer John Deere. The building sits on a 9.2-acre site at 4630 State Highway 155. Bryan Meyer and Adam Gottschalk of STRIVE represented the Texas-based seller in the transaction and procured the Tennessee-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.