IRVING, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Irvingate Center, a 29,962-square-foot retail center in Irving. The property was 86 percent leased at the time of sale. Hudson Lambert and Jason Vitorino of STRIVE exclusively represented the Dallas-based seller and procured the buyer, a California-based investor, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.