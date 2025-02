BENBROOK, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of a 31,393-square-foot industrial flex building in Benbrook, a southwestern suburb of Fort Worth. According to Crexi, the building, which is known locally as the Spectrum Flex Building, was constructed in 1982 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Parker Tims of STRIVE brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.