GARLAND, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of the 34,704-square-foot LBJ East Shopping Center in Garland, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the center was built on 4.7 acres in 1984. Tenants include Farmers Insurance, Northwest Street Tacos and Towngate Dental, per LoopNet. Jack Hicks and Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller and procured the Texas-based buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.