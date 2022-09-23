STRIVE Arranges Sale of 50,267 SF Retail Property in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based retail brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of a 50,267-square-foot retail property in Dallas. The spaces are primarily leased to Burlington and Planet Fitness. Jennifer Pierson and Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller, a locally based partnership, and procured the buyer, an institutional out-of-state investor, in the transaction.