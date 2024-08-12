Monday, August 12, 2024
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 57,612 SF Teas Crossing Shopping Center in Conroe, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CONROE, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment sales brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Teas Crossing, a 57,612-square-foof shopping center in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston. Built in 2008, the center was 70 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Verizon Wireless, Benihana, Firehouse Subs and Massage Envy. Jake Dutson and Adam Gottschalk of STRIVE represented the seller, Houston-based development and investment firm Read King Commercial, in the transaction. John Harry of John Harry Realty Advisors represented the buyer, an undisclosed, Houston-based 1031 exchange investor.

