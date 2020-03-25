STRIVE Arranges Sale of 68,500 SF Fossil Creek Plaza Shopping Center in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based retail investment brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Fossil Creek Plaza, a 68,500-square-foot shopping center located at the intersection of Western Center Boulevard and North Beach Street in Fort Worth. The property was built in 1990. STRIVE represented the Los Angeles-based seller in the transaction, with the firm’s Sam House procuring a Dallas-based investor as the buyer.