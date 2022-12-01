STRIVE Arranges Sale of 8,953 SF Retail Strip Center in Flower Mound, Texas

FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Locally based retail brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of an 8,953-square-foot retail strip center in Flower Mound, a northern suburb of Fort Worth. The property sits at the front of the 158-acre Riverwalk mixed-use development and was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale. Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were locally based entities that requested anonymity.