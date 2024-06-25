STRIVE Arranges Sale of 9,422 SF Retail Strip Center in Metro Dallas

WAXAHACHIE, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm STRIVE has arranged the sale of Shops at The Grove, a 9,422-square-foot retail strip center located in the southern Dallas suburb of Waxahachie. Tenants at the property include Bahama Bucks, Mint Exteriors, Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine and Fat Tuesday. Parker Tims and Hudson Lambert of STRIVE represented the seller, a local developer, in the transaction. Hudson Springer, also with STRIVE, represented the buyer, a local investor. Both parties requested anonymity.